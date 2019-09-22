{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

RODEO

PRCA: Montana Circuit Steer Roping Finals, Silesia, Cottonwood Equestrian Arena, noon

SOCCER

College women: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain College, noon, Herb Klindt Field

College men: Warner Pacific at Rocky Mountain College, 2:30 p.m., Herb Klindt Field 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Seattle at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m., ROOT

MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, noon, TBS

MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Playoffs, Washington at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA: Playoffs, Connecticut at Los Angeles, 5 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE REPORTS

Carroll College Sports Report, 6 p.m., SWX

FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at Green Bay, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Baltimore at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: New Orleans at Seattle, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

European Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The Sanford International, final round, 4 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2

IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 1 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PRCA: Tour Finale, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

World Cup: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, 4 a.m., NBC

World Cup: Ireland vs. Scotland, 10:30 a.m., NBC

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at West Ham, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier: Liverpool at Chelsea, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 9:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 10 a.m., FS1

College women: Wisconsin at Rutgers, 10 a.m., BTN

College women: Alabama at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC

MLS: Minnesota at Portland, 1:55 p.m., ESPN

College women: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA, The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, early rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, early rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, early rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Notre Dame at Michigan, 1 p.m., ESPNU

WRESTLING

UWW: World Wrestling Championships, Day 9, 5:30 p.m. (same-day tape), NBCSN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

NFL: N.Y. Jets at New England, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

NFL: Houston at L.A. Chargers, 2:25 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

