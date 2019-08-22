{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

GOLF

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Hamilton and Whitefish, 11 a.m., Old Works

On TV

AURORA GAMES

Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y., 5:10 p.m., ESPNU

BASEBALL

MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLBN

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Cleveland at NY Mets or Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Toronot, 5 p.m., ROOT

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., 5:10 p.m., ESPN

MLB: NY Yankees at Oakland or Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Indiana at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, 6 p.m., FOX

GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, 7:30 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, 11 a.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

College women: NC State at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC

MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPNEWS

WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

