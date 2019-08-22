Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Hamilton and Whitefish, 11 a.m., Old Works
On TV
AURORA GAMES
Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y., 5:10 p.m., ESPNU
BASEBALL
MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLBN
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Cleveland at NY Mets or Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at Toronot, 5 p.m., ROOT
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., 5:10 p.m., ESPN
MLB: NY Yankees at Oakland or Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Indiana at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, 6 p.m., FOX
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, 7:30 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, 11 a.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, 4 p.m., TGC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
College women: NC State at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC
MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPNEWS
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1 p.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com