Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
BASEBALL
ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, 6 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason: Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m., NBA
NBA Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., NBA
FOOTBALL
NFL: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 a.m., NFL
NFL: Philadelphia at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FOX
NFL: Houston at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: Tennessee at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 6:20 p.m., NBC
FIELD HOCKEY
College women: IOwa at Penn State, 10 a.m., BTN
College women: Northwestern at Rutgers, noon, BTN
GOLF
European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Championship, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Belmont park Live, 11 a.m., FS2
HOCKEY
NHL: Vegas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ROOT
MARATHON
Chicago Marathon, 9 a.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
You have free articles remaining.
NHRA: Carolina Natonals, noon, FS1
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, noon, NBC
RODEO
PBR Greensboro Invitational: 4 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College men: Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC
College women: Texas A&M at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 4 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit singles final, noon, TENNIS
College men: ITA All-American Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College women: ITA All-American Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open & The Kremlin Cup, early rounds, 2 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open & The Kremlin Cup, early rounds, 4 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Yale at Princeton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
College: Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC
College: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN
College: UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m., ESPN2
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
NFL: Seattle at Cleveland, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)