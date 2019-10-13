{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

BASEBALL

ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, 6 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason: Cleveland at Boston, 1 p.m., NBA

NBA Preseason: Milwaukee at Washington, 4 p.m., NBA

FOOTBALL

NFL: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 a.m., NFL

NFL: Philadelphia at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Houston at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Tennessee at Denver, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

FIELD HOCKEY

College women: IOwa at Penn State, 10 a.m., BTN

College women: Northwestern at Rutgers, noon, BTN

GOLF

European Tour: The Italian Open, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Championship, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Belmont park Live, 11 a.m., FS2

HOCKEY

NHL: Vegas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ROOT

MARATHON

Chicago Marathon, 9 a.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NHRA: Carolina Natonals, noon, FS1

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, The 1000Bulbs.com 500, noon, NBC

RODEO

PBR Greensboro Invitational: 4 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Pool A, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier: Wales vs. Croatia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

College men: Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SEC

College women: Texas A&M at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 2:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, singles final, 4 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit singles final, noon, TENNIS

College men: ITA All-American Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College women: ITA All-American Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open & The Kremlin Cup, early rounds, 2 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open & The Kremlin Cup, early rounds, 4 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Yale at Princeton, 11 a.m., ESPNU

College: Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC

College: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN

College: UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m., ESPN2

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

ALCS: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, Game 2, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

NFL: Seattle at Cleveland, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0