Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Eastern A Classic Meet, 1 p.m., Riverfront Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field

College men: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m., Wendy's Field

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., Game 5, FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA: Preseason, New Orleans at New York, 6 p.m., TNT

NBA: Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8 :30 p.m., NBA

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, 8 p.m., ESPN

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America, 10 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

CFL: Toronto at Montreal, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

College: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN

High school: Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Ohio State at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN

College: UNLV at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

European Tour: Open de France, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF

European Tour: Open de France, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, 8 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round, midnight (Saturday), GOLF

European Tour: Open de France, third round, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Colorado at Florida, 5 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

Belmont Live: 2:30 p.m, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night prelims: Undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2

UFC Fight Night main card: Reyes vs. Weidman, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3 p.m, NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN

ARCA: Kansas 150, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), FS1

RUGBY

World Cup: England vs. Australia, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, 12:20 p.m., FS2

College men: Cornell at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Indiana at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, semifinals, 4 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FS2

College: Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., Game 5, KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM) and 97.5 FM

High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

Never miss a score

