Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Eastern A Classic Meet, 1 p.m., Riverfront Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., Wendy's Field
College men: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain, 3:30 p.m., Wendy's Field
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: NILE, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., Game 5, FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA: Preseason, New Orleans at New York, 6 p.m., TNT
NBA: Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8 :30 p.m., NBA
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, 8 p.m., ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
Skate America, 10 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
CFL: Toronto at Montreal, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
College: Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN
High school: Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Ohio State at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
College: UNLV at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
European Tour: Open de France, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF
European Tour: Open de France, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, 8 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round, midnight (Saturday), GOLF
European Tour: Open de France, third round, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Colorado at Florida, 5 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: 2:30 p.m, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night prelims: Undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2
UFC Fight Night main card: Reyes vs. Weidman, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, practice, 2 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3 p.m, NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN
ARCA: Kansas 150, 9 p.m. (same-day tape), FS1
RUGBY
World Cup: England vs. Australia, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, 12:20 p.m., FS2
College men: Cornell at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Indiana at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, semifinals, 4 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FS2
College: Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
ALCS: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 5 p.m., Game 5, KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Havre at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM) and 97.5 FM
High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)