Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Washington, 9 p.m.

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Mary

College women: Yellowstone Christian at Mary

FOOTBALL

College: Colorado State at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

High school: Billings Bulls at Missoula, 8 p.m. 

SOCCER

College women: NAIA National Championship tournament, opening round, Rocky Mountain College vs. MidAmerica Nazarene, at Omaha, Nebraska, 1 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Jamaica Classic, Nicholls Sate vs. North Carolina A&T, first round, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN

College men: Charleston Classic, Miami vs. Florida, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College men: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Middle Tennessee vs. Tulane, consolation semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College men: Jamaica Classic, Maryland (Baltimore County) vs. Eastern Michigan, first round, noon, CBSSN

College men: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Villanova vs. Mississippi State, semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Charleston Classic, Missouri State vs. Saint Joseph's, consolation semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Jamaica Classic, North Texas vs. Rhode Island, first round, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Empire Classic, third-place game, 3 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Myrtle Beach Invitational, semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College men: George Mason at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN

College men: Jamaica Classic, Louisiana State vs. Utah State, first round, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Empire Classic, championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Charleston Classic, consolation semifinal, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: Morehead State at Butler, 5 p.m., FS1

College men: Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC

College men: Myrtle Beach Invitational, Consolation semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Golden State at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT

College men: Cal Poly at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1

College men: South Dakota at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC

College men: Charleston Classic, semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA: Houston at L.A. Clippers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

College: Colorado State at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA: The RSM Classic, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The CME Group Tour Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

EPGA: The DP World Tour Championship, third round, midnight, GOLF

MOTORSPORTS

FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, qualifying, 3:30 a.m., FS2

FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, 4:30 a.m., FS2

FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

SOCCER

Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Leon at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

VOLLEYBALL

College: Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

 

 

 

