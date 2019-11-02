Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State Billings vs. Cal Poly Pomona, noon, Orange, Calif.
FOOTBALL
College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school boys: State A championship, Whitefish at Laurel, 11 a.m.
High school girls: State A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.
High school girls: State AA championship, Billings West vs. Billings Skyview, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 11 a.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
High school: District 2B, at Glasgow High School
High school: District 4B, at Shepherd High School
College: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.
High school: District 1C, at Plentywood High School
High school: District 4C, at Absarokee High School
High school: District 5C, at Winifred High School
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: Denver at Orlando, 5 p.m., NBA
NBA: Philadelphia at Portland, 8 p.m., NBA
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Prelims, 7 p.m., FS2
Top Rank main card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, junior lightweights, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, super welterweights, 8:30 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
College: Michigan at Maryland, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Houston at Central Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Nebraska at Purdue, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Texas (San Antonio) at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon, ROOT
College: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College: Miami at Florida Sate, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Rutgers at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Georgia vs. Florida, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Army at Air Force, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Arkansas State at Louisiana (Monroe), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Kansas State at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Texas (El Paso) at North Texas, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College: Utah at Washington, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m., SWX
College: Cincinnati at East Carolina, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Mississippi at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Alabama (Birmingham) at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Southern Methodist at Memphis, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Oregon at Southern California, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX
College: BYU at Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College: Boise State at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: New Mexico at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), taped, ESPNU
GOLF
PGA: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The HSBC Champions, final round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT
NHL: Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup: 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Breeders' Cup: 6 p.m., NBC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 244: Prelims, undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 3, 11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, qualifying, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3:30 p.m., CNBC
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, final practice, 5 p.m., CNBC
VOLLEYBALL
College: Penn State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon, KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com