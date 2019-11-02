{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Cal Poly Pomona, noon, Orange, Calif.

FOOTBALL

College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m.

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school boys: State A championship, Whitefish at Laurel, 11 a.m.

High school girls: State A championship, Laurel at Billings Central, Wendy's Field at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.

High school girls: State AA championship, Billings West vs. Billings Skyview, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 11 a.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 1 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

High school: District 2B, at Glasgow High School

High school: District 4B, at Shepherd High School

College: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

High school: District 1C, at Plentywood High School

High school: District 4C, at Absarokee High School

High school: District 5C, at Winifred High School

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Denver at Orlando, 5 p.m., NBA

NBA: Philadelphia at Portland, 8 p.m., NBA

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Prelims, 7 p.m., FS2

Top Rank main card: Bercehlt vs. Sosa, junior lightweights, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

PBC Fight Night: Castano vs. Omotoso, super welterweights, 8:30 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Michigan at Maryland, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: North Carolina State at Wake Forest, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Houston at Central Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Nebraska at Purdue, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Texas (San Antonio) at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon, ROOT

College: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College: Miami at Florida Sate, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Rutgers at Illinois, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Georgia vs. Florida, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Army at Air Force, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Texas Christian at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Arkansas State at Louisiana (Monroe), 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Kansas State at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Texas (El Paso) at North Texas, 1:30 p.m., NFL

College: Tulsa at Tulane, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College: Utah at Washington, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m., SWX

College: Cincinnati at East Carolina, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Mississippi at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Alabama (Birmingham) at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Northwestern at Indiana, 5 p.m., FS1

College: Southern Methodist at Memphis, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: Oregon at Southern California, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX

College: BYU at Utah State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College: Boise State at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: New Mexico at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: North Carolina A&T at South Carolina State, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), taped, ESPNU

GOLF

PGA: The Bermuda Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The HSBC Champions, final round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT

NHL: Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup: 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Breeders' Cup: 6 p.m., NBC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 244: Prelims, undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session 3, 11:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, qualifying, 2:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, final practice, 3:30 p.m., CNBC

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, final practice, 5 p.m., CNBC

VOLLEYBALL

College: Penn State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Southern Utah at Montana State, noon, KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

College: Montana at Portland State, 3 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Missoula Hellgate at Billings Senior, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

Never miss a score

