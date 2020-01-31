Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV


Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Oglala Lakota at Yellowstone Christian, 5 p.m.

College women: Oglala Lakota at Yellowstone Christian, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Huntley Project quad (Hardin, Laurel, Columbus)

High school: Malta Duals/Mixer, 5 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Southern California at Arizona State, 11 a.m., Pac-12N

College men: Harvard at Pennsylvania, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Akron at Kent State, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Baylor at Texas, 5 p.m., FS1

College men: Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5 p.m., FS2

College men: Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Bowling Green at Buffalo, 5 p.m., ESPNU

High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Hellgate, 5:30 p.m., SWX

College men: UCLA at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Dallas at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN

College men: Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay), 7 p.m., ESPNU

High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 p.m., SWX

NBA: Portland at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

CURLING

Women's: U.S. vs. Italy, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, second round, 1 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, third round, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN

College women: Alabama at Louisiana State, 6:30 p.m., SECN

College women: Washington at UCLA, 8 p.m., Pac-12N

HOCKEY

College men: Notre Dame at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN

NHL: Vegas at Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ROOT

College men: Western Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Hall of Fame ceremony, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

U.S. Grand Prix: Slopestyle, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Schalke at Herth Berlin, 12:20 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Australian Open: Men's semifinal, 1:30 a.m., ESPN

Australian Open: Men's semifinal, noon (taped), ESPN2

Australian Open: Girls and boys singles championships, 5:15 p.m., TENNIS

Australian Open: Women's final, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN

Australian Open: Mixed doubles championship, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

WRESTLING

College: Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

College: Penn State at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN 

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL 

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

