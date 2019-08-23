{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., Dehler Park

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College (exhibition), 5 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

College men: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College (exhibition), 7:30 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Northwest University, 11 a.m., vs. Evergreen State, 7 p.m., Butte 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, noon, MLB

MLB: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m., MLB

MLB: Boston at San Diego or Toronto at Seattle, 8 p.m., MLB

MLB: Toronto at Seattle, 8:10 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Atlanta at New York, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., NBA

World Cup: Exhibition, U.S. vs. Australia, 10 p.m., NBA

BOXING

The New Generation, Vladimire Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Abdeil Ramirez and ARnold Khegai Jr. vs. Vladimire Tikhonov, 8 p.m., SHO

FOOTBALL

High school: Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), 4 p.m., ESPN2

NFL: Preseason, Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., NFL

NFL: Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m., CBS

CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m., ESPN2

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) at De La Salle (Calif)., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

European Tour: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, 3 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: CP Women's Open, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar: Qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Koln, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Premier: Everton at Aston Villa, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

MLS: Atlanta untied at Orlando City, 6 p.m., ESPN

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santo Laguna, 7:55 p.m., FS1

MLS: Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

U.S. Open Qualifying: Final round, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS

WTA: The NYJTL Bronx Open, semifinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Winston-Salem Open, semifinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings Mustangs (2), 5:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags