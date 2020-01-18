Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7:30 p.m.
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 4 p.m.
College men: Fresno State at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
College men: Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Northwest Indian, 1 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 5:30 p.m.
College women: Montana at Idaho, 3 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 3:05 p.m.
College women: Wyoming at Fresno State, 3 p.m.
College women: Yellowstone Christian at Northwest Indian, 11 a.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Miles City, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Glendive, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Miles City, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Central at Missoula Invitational (at UM), noon
High school: Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Senior at Great Falls High Invitational, noon
WRESTLING
High school: Border Wars, Sheridan, Wyo., 10 a.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ESPN
College men: Baylor at Oklahoma State, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College men: Ohio State at Penn State, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Seton Hall at St. John's, 10 a.m., FSOX
College men: Connecticut at Villanova, 10 a.m., FS1
College women: Duquesne at St. Josephs, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College men: LaSalle at Rhode Island, 10:30 a.m., NBCSn
College men: Florida State at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN
College men: South Carolina at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SECN
College men: Auburn at Florida, 11:30 a.m., CBS
College men: St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth, noon, CBSSN
College men: Kansas at Texas, noon, ESPN
College men: Purdue at Maryland, noon, ESPN2
College men: West Virginia at Kansas State, noon, ESPNU
College men: Marquette at Georgetown, noon, FS1
College men: Colorado at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., FOX
College men: Richmond at George Mason, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA: L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College men: Missouri at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SECN
College men: Oregon at Washington, 1:45 p.m., CBS
College men: St. Mary's Ccllege at Pepperdine, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Kentucky at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN
College men: Houston at Wichita State, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Oregon State at Washington State, 2 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Providence at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1
College men: George Washington at Massachusetts, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
College men: Northwestern at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN
NBA: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 4 p.m., NBATV
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 4 p.m., SWX
College men: New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas), 4 p.m., CBSSN
You have free articles remaining.
College men: Louisville at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN
College men: Northern Iowa at Bradley, 4 p.m., ESPN2
College men: South Florida at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., SECN
College men: Stanford at Southern California, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
College men: Virginia at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
College men: Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Louisiana State at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Temple at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College women: West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA: L.A. Lakers at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ABC
College men: Georgia at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SECN
NBA: Sacramento at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT
College men: Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m., SWX
College men: Utah at Arizona State, 7 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Brigham Young at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Utah State at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
BOXING
PBC Prelims: Undercard bouts, 4:30 p.m., FS1
PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario, men's super welterweight, 6 p.m., FOX
Top Rank main card: Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals, men's light heavyweight, 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, 1:30 a.m., GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship: Third round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
LPGA: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, third round, noon, GOLF
PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 1 p.m., NBC
Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, final round, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: St. Louis at Colorado, 1 p.m., Altitude
NHL: Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m., NHLN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 246: Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
FIA Formula E: Qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS2
FIA Formula E: The Santiago E-Prix, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 3, 8 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Yon vs. Northampton, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's giant slalom, 3 p.m. (taped), NBC
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's downhill, 6 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's giant Slalom, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
Big Ten Invitational, 9 a.m., BTN
WRESTLING
College: Indiana at Northwestern, 12:30 p.m., BTN
College: Nebraska at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
TENNIS
ATP: Adelaide International, 12:30 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Colorado at Arizona, 12:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
College men: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
High school boys: Glendive at Billings Central, 4 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com