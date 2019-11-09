{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana State, 4 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Point Loma, 8:30 p.m., San Diego, Calif.

College women: Providence at Montana State Billings, exhibition, 7 p.m. 

College women: Yellowstone Christian at La Verne

FOOTBALL

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, noon

College: Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m.

College: Eastern Oregon at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College: Wyoming at Boise State, 8:15 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinal, Libby at Laurel, Laurel Sports Complex, 1 p.m. 

High school: Class A playoffs, quarterfinal, Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m. 

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 2 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Eastern A Divisional at Havre

High school: Southern B Divisional, at Columbus High School

High school: Northern B Divisional, at Wolf Point High School

College: University of Providence at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

High school: Southern C Divisional, at Laurel High School

High school: Eastern C Divisional, at Sidney High School

High school: Western C Divisional, at Manhattan Christian High School

On TV

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Phoenix, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Phoenix, 12 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix, 1:30 p.m., NBC

BASKETBALL

College men: Central Connecticut State at St. John's, 2 p.m., FS2

College men: Iona at La Salle, 2 p.m., NBCSN

College men: Texas at Purdue, 5 p.m., FS1

College men: Oklahoma at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

College men: Rhode Island at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Penn State at Minnesota, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Purdue at Northwestern, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Massachusetts at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Vanderbilt at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Texas Tech at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: East Carolina at Southern Methodist, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Maryland at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Baylor at Texas Christian, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Western Kentucky at Arkansas, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Montana State at Northern Colorado, noon, SWX

College: Idaho at Montana, 1 p.m., ROOT

College: Southern California at Arizona State, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Louisiana State at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Connecticut at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College Kansas State at Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Louisville at Miami, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Princeton at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Illinois at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Alabama (Birmingham) at Southern Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., NFL

College: Iowa at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., FOX

College: New Mexico State at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Utah State at Fresno State, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Missouri at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Appalachian State at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Clemson at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Liberty at Brigham Young, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Tennessee at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m, SEC

College: Iowa State at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FOX

College: Wyoming at Boise State, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

College: Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Alcorn State at Grambling State (taped), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey, 2 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, Phoenix, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, final round, Otsu, Japan, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HOCKEY

College men: Minnesota at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN

RODEO

PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas, 9 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Premiership: Saracens at Gloucester (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hertha Berlin, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 10:30 a.m., FS2

Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 10:30 a.m., NBC

SWIMMING

TYR: Pro Swim Series, Greensboro, N.C., 4 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Knoxville, Tenn., 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: Next Gen Finals, Finals, Milan, 1 p.m., TENNIS

USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., TENNIS

Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, Perth, Australia, 8 p.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and www.kjcrradio.com

High school: Libby at Laurel, 1 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

High school: Malta at Red Lodge, 1 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

High school: Columbus at Eureka, 2 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

College: Missouri at Georgia, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

 

