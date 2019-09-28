{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

Saturday

FOOTBALL

College: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m.

College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m.

College: UNLV at Wyoming, 6 p.m. 

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Mountain West, Missoula, UM Golf Course, 9:30 a.m. 

SOCCER

College women: Concordia (Ore.) at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Dickinson (N.D.) Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.

RODEO

Team roping: Wrangler Team Roping Championships, MetraPark

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Baltimore at Boston, 11 a.m., MLB

MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m., FOX

MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Milwaukee at Colorado or N.Y. Yankees at Texas (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB

MLB: Oakland at Seattle or Houston at L.A. Angels (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

FOOTBALL

College: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Rutgers at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Kansas at Texas Christian, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m., SWX

College: Clemson at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Indiana at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Mississippi at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Georgia Tech at Temple, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Iowa State at Baylor, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Minnesota at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Southern California at Washington, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Virginia tat Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

College: Florida Atlantic at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., NFL

College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m., ROOT

College: Southern Methodist at South Florida, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College: Towson at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC

College: North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX

College: Mississippi State at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Connecticut at Central Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College: Ohio State at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Colorado State at Utah State, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: Purdue at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

College: UNLV at Wyoming, 6 p.m., ESPNU

College: Washington State at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1

College: UCLA at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Hawaii at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The Safeway Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2

Super Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MARATHON

Berlin Marathon, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, noon, NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drive for the Cure 200, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 6:55 am., ESPNEWS

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier: Brighton at Chelsea, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 10:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Manchester City at Everton, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, semifinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, finals & The China Open, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Open, finals & The China Open, early rounds, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK & FIELD

IAAF World Championships: Day 2, 12:30 p.m., NBC

IAFF World Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m. (taped), NBC

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Mississippi at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com and gobattlinbears/coverage

Never miss a score

