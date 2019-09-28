Local events
Saturday
FOOTBALL
College: College of Idaho at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m.
College: UNLV at Wyoming, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Mountain West, Missoula, UM Golf Course, 9:30 a.m.
SOCCER
College women: Concordia (Ore.) at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Wendy's Field at RMC
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Wendy's Field at RMC
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Dickinson (N.D.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State Billings at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
RODEO
Team roping: Wrangler Team Roping Championships, MetraPark
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Baltimore at Boston, 11 a.m., MLB
MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m., FOX
MLB: Oakland at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Milwaukee at Colorado or N.Y. Yankees at Texas (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLB
MLB: Oakland at Seattle or Houston at L.A. Angels (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
FOOTBALL
College: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Rutgers at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Central Michigan at Western Michigan, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Kansas at Texas Christian, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m., SWX
College: Clemson at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Indiana at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Mississippi at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Georgia Tech at Temple, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Iowa State at Baylor, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Minnesota at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Southern California at Washington, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Virginia tat Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
College: Florida Atlantic at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m., ROOT
College: Southern Methodist at South Florida, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Towson at Florida, 2 p.m., SEC
College: North Dakota at Eastern Washington, 5 p.m. (tape delayed), SWX
College: Mississippi State at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Connecticut at Central Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Ohio State at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Colorado State at Utah State, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Purdue at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
College: UNLV at Wyoming, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College: Washington State at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1
College: UCLA at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Hawaii at Nevada, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The Safeway Open, third round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2
Super Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MARATHON
Berlin Marathon, 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, final practice, noon, NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drive for the Cure 200, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 6:55 am., ESPNEWS
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier: Brighton at Chelsea, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Manchester City at Everton, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, semifinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, finals & The China Open, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Open, finals & The China Open, early rounds, 10:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF World Championships: Day 2, 12:30 p.m., NBC
IAFF World Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m. (taped), NBC
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Northern Arizona at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Mississippi at Alabama, 1:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
College: Montana at UC Davis, 2 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Tech at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com and gobattlinbears/coverage