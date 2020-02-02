Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

SOFTBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Sonoma State, at Las Vegas, 11:30 a.m.

College: Montana State Billings vs. Cal San Diego, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Miami at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN

College woman: Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College woman: South Florida vs. Cinicinnati, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College women: Tennessee at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2

College women: Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN

College men: Georgetown vs. St. Johns, 11 a.m., CBS

College men: Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1

NBA: New Orleans at Houston, noon, ABC

College women: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN

College women: Saint Louis at George Washington, noon, CBSSN

College women: Winter Tour Exhibition, U.S. at Louisville, noon, ESPN

College women: Iowa State at West Virginia, noon, ESPNU

College women: UCLA at Arizona State, noon, PAC-12N

College men: Utah at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1

College women: Rutgers at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Texas A&M at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., SECN

College women: Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma (taped), 10 a.m., CBS

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), 2 p.m., CBSSN

GYMNASTICS

College gymnastics women: Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m., BTN

College gymnastics women: Auburn at Georgia, 2 p.m. ESPN

College gymnastics Women: Stanford at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N

HOCKEY

NHL: Pittsburgh at Washington, 10:30 a.m. NBC

FIGURE SKATING

ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped), 2 p.m.,  NBC

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 4:30 p.m., FOX

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, 1 p.m., CBS

LUGE

FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, (taped), 3 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

Six Nations: France vs. Engkand, Round 1 (taped), 12 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), 2 p.m., NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

FIS: FIS Alpine Snowboarding World Cup Land Rover US Grand Prix "Halfpipe Mammoth" (taped) Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, California, 1 p.m., NBC

SOCCER

Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, 9:50 a.m., FS2

Series A: AC Milan at Udinese, 12 p.m., ESPNEWS

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia, 1 a.m., ESPN

The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6 a.m., ESPN2

 WRESTLING

College wrestling: Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 4:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

