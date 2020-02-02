Local events
SOFTBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Sonoma State, at Las Vegas, 11:30 a.m.
College: Montana State Billings vs. Cal San Diego, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Miami at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN
College women: Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., BTN
College woman: Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College woman: South Florida vs. Cinicinnati, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College women: Tennessee at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
College women: Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
College men: Georgetown vs. St. Johns, 11 a.m., CBS
College men: Illinois at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1
NBA: New Orleans at Houston, noon, ABC
College women: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN
College women: Saint Louis at George Washington, noon, CBSSN
College women: Winter Tour Exhibition, U.S. at Louisville, noon, ESPN
College women: Iowa State at West Virginia, noon, ESPNU
College women: UCLA at Arizona State, noon, PAC-12N
College men: Utah at UCLA, 1 p.m., FS1
College women: Rutgers at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Texas A&M at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., SECN
College women: Arkansas at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma (taped), 10 a.m., CBS
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped), 2 p.m., CBSSN
GYMNASTICS
College gymnastics women: Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m., BTN
College gymnastics women: Auburn at Georgia, 2 p.m. ESPN
College gymnastics Women: Stanford at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
HOCKEY
NHL: Pittsburgh at Washington, 10:30 a.m. NBC
FIGURE SKATING
ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped), 2 p.m., NBC
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 4:30 p.m., FOX
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, 1 p.m., CBS
LUGE
FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, (taped), 3 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
Six Nations: France vs. Engkand, Round 1 (taped), 12 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped), 2 p.m., NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: FIS Alpine Snowboarding World Cup Land Rover US Grand Prix "Halfpipe Mammoth" (taped) Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, California, 1 p.m., NBC
SOCCER
Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, 9:50 a.m., FS2
Series A: AC Milan at Udinese, 12 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia, 1 a.m., ESPN
The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 6 a.m., ESPN2
WRESTLING
College wrestling: Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 4:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)