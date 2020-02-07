Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Salish Kootenai at Yellowstone Christian, 7 p.m.

College women: Salish Kootenai at Yellowstone Christian, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills, at St. George, Utah, 12:30 p.m.

College: Montana State Billings vs. Colorado Mesa, at St. George, Utah, 3 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Harvard at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Kent State at Northern Illinois, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Niagara at Manhattan, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Marquette at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS2

NBA: Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN

College men: Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1

College men: South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Central Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12N

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., SWX

NBA: Portland at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT

College women: UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12N

FIGURE SKATING

Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Four Continents Championships: Free Dance, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Four Continents Championships: Men's short program, 9 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, third round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Kentucky at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN

HOCKEY

College men: Wisconsin at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN

NHL: Minnesota at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NHLN

College men: St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

LACROSSE

College men: Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

COCACAF Olympic qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL

College: Kajikawa Classic, Northwestern vs. Utah, 10 a.m., Pac-12N

College: Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12N

College: Kajikawa Classic, Portland State vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12N

TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Corboda-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 3 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 4 a.m., TENNIS

The Match For Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, charity exhibition match, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland, 3 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

WRESTLING

College: Virginia at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

College: Penn State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

