Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Salish Kootenai at Yellowstone Christian, 7 p.m.
College women: Salish Kootenai at Yellowstone Christian, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Cal State Dominguez Hills, at St. George, Utah, 12:30 p.m.
College: Montana State Billings vs. Colorado Mesa, at St. George, Utah, 3 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Harvard at Yale, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Kent State at Northern Illinois, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Niagara at Manhattan, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Marquette at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS2
NBA: Toronto at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN
College men: Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1
College men: South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Central Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Arizona at Oregon, 7 p.m., Pac-12N
High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., SWX
NBA: Portland at Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT
College women: UCLA at Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12N
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Four Continents Championships: Free Dance, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Four Continents Championships: Men's short program, 9 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, third round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
College women: Kentucky at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN
HOCKEY
College men: Wisconsin at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN
NHL: Minnesota at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NHLN
College men: St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
LACROSSE
College men: Colgate at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Intermountain Aerials, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Frankfurt, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
COCACAF Olympic qualifying: U.S. vs. Mexico, semifinal, 8 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
College: Kajikawa Classic, Northwestern vs. Utah, 10 a.m., Pac-12N
College: Kajikawa Classic, Kansas vs. Arizona, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12N
College: Kajikawa Classic, Portland State vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12N
TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Corboda-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 3 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit, 4 a.m., TENNIS
The Match For Africa: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer, charity exhibition match, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/USTA: Cordoba-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland, 3 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, 3 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
WRESTLING
College: Virginia at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
College: Penn State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
MOTORSPORTS
NHRA: Lucas Oil Winternationals, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com