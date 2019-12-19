{{featured_button_text}}

Local events  

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College vs. Our Lady of the Lake, 10 a.m., Chandler, Ariz.

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Columbus, 6 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: UCLA at Georgia, 9 a.m., SECN

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, Maine vs. Canton, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPNU

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, Stockton vs. Delaware, Las Vegas, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, South Bay vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Chattanooga at North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

College women: Duke at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN

College men: Wofford at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Maryland at Seton Hall, 5 p.m., FS1

NBA: Utah at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., ROOT

NBA: LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, Capital City vs. Iowa, Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Prairie View A&M at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

College men: North Carolina State at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, 7 p.m., SWX

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, Austin vs. College Park, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., NBATV

College men: Florida A&M at Washington State, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA: Houston at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NBAGL: Winter Showcase, Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

VOLLEYBALL

College women: NCAA Tournament, Baylor vs. Wisconsin, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: NCAA Tournament, Stanford vs. Minnesota, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: NY Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Carolina at Colorado, 6 p.m., ALTITUDE

NHL: Vegas at Vancouver, 8 p.m., ROOT

TENNIS

The World Tennis Championship: Men's Quarterfinals and Women's Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 5 a.m., TENNIS

The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 4 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Cal State Bakersfield, 8 p.m., KGHL (790 AM & 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (97.5 & 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0