Local events
RODEO
41st Annual Montana PRCA Professional Rodeo Circuit Finals, Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, Great Falls, 2 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: Michigan State at Purdue, 10 a.m., CBS
College men: Wichita State at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College women: Syracuse at Miami, 10 a.m., ACCN
College women: Maryland at Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College women: Kentucky at Florida, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Michigan at Minnesota, 11 a.m., BTN
College women: St. John's at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1
College women: Georgia at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
NBAGL: Toronto Raptors 905 vs. College Park Skyhawks, noon, NBATV
College women: Virginia at Boston College, noon, ACCN
College women: George Washington at Fordham, noon, CBSSN
College women: Central Florida at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN2
College women: Oklahoma State at Baylor, noon, ESPNU
College women: Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N
College women: Minnesota at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN
College women: Missouri at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
NBA: Utah at Washington, 1:30 p.m., ROOT
College women: North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Virginia Commonwealth at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Rhode Island at Davidson, 2 p.m., NBCSN
College women: Oregon State at Arizona State, 2 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Memphis at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Indiana at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
College women: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECN
College men: Pittsburgh at Miami, 4 p.m., ACCN
College men: Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College women: South Florida at Tulsa, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College women: Purdue at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN
College women: Stanford at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Arizona at Oregon State, 8 p.m., FS1
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 12.5K mass start, midnight (Sunday, taped), NBCSN
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
FIS World Cup: Men's and women's team sprint, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m., CBS
NFC Divisional Playoff: Seattle at Green Bay, 4:40 p.m., FOX
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The South African Open, final round, 2 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, first round, noon, GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
College women: Boise State at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12N
HOCKEY
AHL: Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 1 p.m., NHLN
NHL: Toronto at Florida, 5 p.m., NHLN
MOTORSPORTS
Dakar Rally: Stage 7, 4:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
RODEO
PBR: The Chicago Invitational, 6 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: 12:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's slalom, 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Serie A: SPAL at Fiorentina, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Watford at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier: Manchester City at Aston Vila, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: ATP Cup, Day 10, finals; Auckland-WTA final; Adelaide-ATP early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Auckland Open, final, 6 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Brisbane International, final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP; Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA early rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP; Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., (Monday), TENNIS