Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Austin Peay at Montana State, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m.
College: Montana at Weber State, FCS playoffs, 8 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
College men: Northwest Indian at Yellowstone Christian, 7 p.m.
College women: Northwest Indian at Yellowstone Christian, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Sidney at Billings Central, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Havre at Laurel, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Hellgate at Billings Skyview, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings West, 5:30 p.m.
High school girls: Sidney at Billings Central, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Havre, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Central, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Senior, Hardin at Bozeman Invitational, noon
WRESTLING
High school: Mining City Duals, Butte, 10 a.m.
High school: Billings Central at Glasgow Duals, noon
High school: Laurel at Powell, Wyo., Invitational
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo: Ninth performance, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 7:45 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: L.A. Lakers at Miami, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
College men: Colorado at Colorado State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA: Golden State at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT
NBA: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs: Northern Iowa at James Madison, quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
FCS Playoffs: Montana at Weber State, quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA: The QBE Shark Shootout, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
Presidents Cup: The U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, 1 p.m., GOLF
Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 afternoon matches, 7 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: New Jersey at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo: Ninth performance, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
FIS World Cup: U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, 12:20 p.m., FS2
College men: NCAA College Cup, Stanford vs. Georgetown, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College men: NCAA College Cup, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, regional semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, regional semifinal, noon, ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, regional semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, regional semifinal, 9 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Sidney at Billings Central, 6 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM or 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school girls: Missoula Big Sky at Billings West, 5:30 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Missoula Big Sky at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Sidney at Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., (KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM or 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
FOOTBALL
College: Austin Peay at Montana State, FCS playoffs, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or ESPN3
College: Montana at Weber State, FCS playoffs, 8 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)