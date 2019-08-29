Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:15 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain at Dickinson State, 6 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Tampa Bay at Houston or Oakland at Kansas City, noon, MLBN
MLB: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets or Cincinnati at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at Texas, 6 p.m., ROOT
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m., SWX
MLB: LA Dodgers at Arizona or San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Phoenix at Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
Vuelta A España: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: UCLA at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPN
NFL preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m., NFLN
College: Florida A&M at Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
ESPNU — High school: Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), 6 p.m., ESPNU
College: Texas State at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC
College: South Dakota State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco, 8 p.m., NFLN
College: Utah at BYU, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, 7:30 a.m., TGC
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m., TGC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
ROWING
FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FS1 — Women's international friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN2
IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, noon, NBCSN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:15 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain at Dickinson State, 6 p.m., kdix.com