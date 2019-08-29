{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:15 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at Dickinson State, 6 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Tampa Bay at Houston or Oakland at Kansas City, noon, MLBN

MLB: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets or Cincinnati at Miami, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Texas, 6 p.m., ROOT

Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7 p.m., SWX

MLB: LA Dodgers at Arizona or San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 8 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Phoenix at Atlanta, 5 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

Vuelta A España: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: UCLA at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPN

NFL preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m., NFLN

College: Florida A&M at Central Florida, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

ESPNU — High school: Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), 6 p.m., ESPNU

College: Texas State at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC

College: South Dakota State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco, 8 p.m., NFLN

College: Utah at BYU, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, 7:30 a.m., TGC

LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2

ROWING

FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER 

FS1 — Women's international friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN2

IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, noon, NBCSN

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Missoula, 7:15 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at Dickinson State, 6 p.m., kdix.com 

 

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags