On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Washington at St. Louis or San Diego at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., MLB

MLB: Kansas City at Oakland or Miami at Arizona (games joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., MLB

FOOTBALL

NFL: Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

Premier: West Ham at Aston Villa, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, early rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, early rounds, 4 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

WRESTLING

World Wrestling Championship, 5 p.m., NBCSN

 

 

