Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Butte Invitational, Stodden Park, noon
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 2 p.m.
College men: Montana State Billings at Concordia (Ore.), 1:30 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 10 a.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, noon
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 11 a.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
ALDS: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2, 3 p.m., FS1
ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA: Preseason, Sacramento vs. Indiana, 7:30 a.m., NBA
NBA: Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT
NBA: Preseason, Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT
BOXING
Shields vs. Habazin, women's junior middleweight, 7 p.m., SHO
FOOTBALL
College: Oklahoma at Kansas, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Maryland at Rutgers, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Tulane at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: Purdue at Penn State, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Texas Christian at Iowa State, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Kent State at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Utah State at Louisiana State, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m., ROOT
College: Texas at West Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Illinois at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Auburn at FLorida, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Air Force at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Virginia Tech at Miami, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Baylor at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC
College: Memphis at Louisiana (Monroe), 1:45 p.m., ESPNU
College: Northwestern at Nebraska, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Troy at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Weber State at Idaho, 3 p.m., SWX
College: South Florida at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Michigan State at Ohio Sate, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Tulsa at Southern Methodist, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., SWX
College: California at Oregon, 6 p.m., FOX
College: San Diego State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
College: Boise State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Washington at Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Morgan State at Bethune-Cookman (same-day tape), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
European Tour: Open de Espana, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
Belmont park Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 243: Prelims, Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, Dryden 400 qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, 1 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
World Cup: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, 1:30 a.m., (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Brighton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m., Fs1
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Leicester City at Liverpool, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Soccer Koln vs. Schalke, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 10:30 a.m., NBC
Atlas at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, 4:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP: The China Open, semifinals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The China Open, semifinals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, singles final, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
TENNIS: WTA: The China Open, singles final, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF World Championships: Day 9, 12:30 p.m., NBC
IAAF World Championships: Men's Marathon, 6 p.m., NBCSN
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
ALDS: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2, 3 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)
College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)and Mighty790.com