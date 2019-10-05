{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Butte Invitational, Stodden Park, noon

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 2 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Concordia (Ore.), 1:30 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Laurel, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, noon

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 11 a.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

ALDS: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2, 3 p.m., FS1

ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA: Preseason, Sacramento vs. Indiana, 7:30 a.m., NBA

NBA: Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 6 p.m., TNT

NBA: Preseason, Adelaide 36ers at Utah, 7 p.m., ROOT

BOXING

Shields vs. Habazin, women's junior middleweight, 7 p.m., SHO

FOOTBALL

College: Oklahoma at Kansas, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Maryland at Rutgers, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Tulane at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: Purdue at Penn State, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Texas Christian at Iowa State, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Kent State at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Iowa at Michigan, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Utah State at Louisiana State, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m., ROOT

College: Texas at West Virginia, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Illinois at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Auburn at FLorida, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Air Force at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Virginia Tech at Miami, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Baylor at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., NBC

College: Memphis at Louisiana (Monroe), 1:45 p.m., ESPNU

College: Northwestern at Nebraska, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Troy at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Weber State at Idaho, 3 p.m., SWX

College: South Florida at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Michigan State at Ohio Sate, 5:30 p.m., ABC

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

College: Tulsa at Southern Methodist, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., SWX

College: California at Oregon, 6 p.m., FOX

College: San Diego State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

College: Boise State at UNLV, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Washington at Stanford, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Morgan State at Bethune-Cookman (same-day tape), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

European Tour: Open de Espana, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Volunteers of America Classic, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

Belmont park Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders' Futurity Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 243: Prelims, Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup Series, Dryden 400 qualifying, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200, 1 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, Pool B, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

World Cup: France vs. Tonga, Pool C, 1:30 a.m., (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Brighton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m., Fs1

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Premier: Leicester City at Liverpool, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Soccer Koln vs. Schalke, 10:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Crystal Palace at West Ham, 10:30 a.m., NBC

Atlas at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, 4:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP: The China Open, semifinals, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The China Open, semifinals, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Rakuten Japan Open, singles final, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

TENNIS: WTA: The China Open, singles final, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS

TRACK & FIELD

IAAF World Championships: Day 9, 12:30 p.m., NBC

IAAF World Championships: Men's Marathon, 6 p.m., NBCSN

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

ALDS: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, Game 2, 3 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 2, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

College: Idaho State at Montana, 1 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)and Mighty790.com

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0