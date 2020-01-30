Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Concordia at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

College men: Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.

College women: Portland State at Montana, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Billings Central at Shepherd, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m. 

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Georgia Tech at Miami, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: College of Charleston at James Madison, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Maryland at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., BTN

College men: South Carolina (Upstate) at Presbyterian, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Louisville at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: Kentucky at Missouri, 5 p.m., SECN

College men: Minnesota at Illinois, 5:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

NBA: Golden State at Boston, 6 p.m., TNT

College men: Iowa at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Pepperdine at Brigham Young, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Oregon at California, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

College men: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN

College men: Utah at Southern California, 7:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Montana at Portland State, 8 p.m., ELEVEN SPORTS

College men: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Utah at Denver, 8:30 p.m., TNT

College men: Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2

College men: California (Santa Barbara) at California State (Northridge), 9 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Oregon State at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 1 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, First Round, Amizmiz, Morocco, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, First Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., 1 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, 4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m., ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL: Nashville at New Jersey, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, 1:30 a.m., ESPN

The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia (taped), noon, ESPN2

The Australian Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Mixed Doubles Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, 9 p.m., TENNIS

The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia, 1:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com 

