Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Class A regional tournament, Cody, Wyo.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Baltimore at NY Yankees, 11 a.m., MLB

MLB: Boston at Cleveland, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, 4 p.m., GOLF

SOFTBALL

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 11 a.m., ESPN2

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m., ESPN2

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

RUGBY

Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Tennis Western & Southern Open: Early rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

