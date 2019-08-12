Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Class A regional tournament, Cody, Wyo.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Baltimore at NY Yankees, 11 a.m., MLB
MLB: Boston at Cleveland, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at LA Angels, 8 p.m., MLB
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, 4 p.m., GOLF
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m., ESPN2
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Little League World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
RUGBY
Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Fiji (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Tennis Western & Southern Open: Early rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Grand Junction at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com