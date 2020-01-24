{{featured_button_text}}

Local events    

BASKETBALL

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Salish Kootenai, 7 p.m.

College women: Yellowstone Christian at Salish Kootenai, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school boys: Lewistown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school girls: Lewistown at Laurel, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

High school: Glasgow at Billings Bulls, Centennial Ice Arena, 7 p.m. 

WRESTLING

High school: Class A Duals, Lewistown

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m., NBATV

College women: Utah at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Kent State at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Yale at Brown, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Wisconsin at Purdue, 5 p.m., FS1

NBA: L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN

College women: Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Marquette at Butler, 7 p.m., FS1

College women: Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12N

NBA: Indiana at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

High school boys: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado, 9 p.m.., ESPNU

BIATHLON

IBU World Cup: Women's 15K, noon, NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, 3 p.m., NBCSN

U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate, 6 p.m., NBC

European Championships: Ladies Short Program, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, second round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN

College women: Louisiana State at Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

HOCKEY

College men: North Dakota at Minnesota (Duluth), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

NHL: All-Star Skills Competition, 6 p.m., NBCSN

WRESTLING

College: North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

College: Penn State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN

College: Ohio State at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Dortmund, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Australian Open: Third round, 1 a.m., ESPN2

Australian Open: Third round, 11 a.m. (taped), ESPN2

Australian Open: Third round, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Australian Open: Third round, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Australian Open: Third round, 1 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

X GAMES

Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

On radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

 

Never miss a score

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0