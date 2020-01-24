Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Salish Kootenai, 7 p.m.
College women: Yellowstone Christian at Salish Kootenai, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school boys: Lewistown at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
High school girls: Lewistown at Laurel, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
HOCKEY
High school: Glasgow at Billings Bulls, Centennial Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Class A Duals, Lewistown
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: Milwaukee vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m., NBATV
College women: Utah at California, 1 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Kent State at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Yale at Brown, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Wisconsin at Purdue, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA: L.A. Clippers at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
College women: Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12N
College men: Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Marquette at Butler, 7 p.m., FS1
College women: Oregon State at Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12N
NBA: Indiana at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., NBATV
High school boys: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado, 9 p.m.., ESPNU
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 15K, noon, NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, 3 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Championships: Ladies free skate, 6 p.m., NBC
European Championships: Ladies Short Program, 9 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, second round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
GYMNASTICS
College women: Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SECN
College women: Louisiana State at Florida, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
HOCKEY
College men: North Dakota at Minnesota (Duluth), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
NHL: All-Star Skills Competition, 6 p.m., NBCSN
WRESTLING
College: North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
College: Penn State at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
College: Ohio State at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Dortmund, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Australian Open: Third round, 1 a.m., ESPN2
Australian Open: Third round, 11 a.m. (taped), ESPN2
Australian Open: Third round, 5 p.m., TENNIS
Australian Open: Third round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Australian Open: Third round, 1 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
X GAMES
Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
On radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school girls: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 6 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Hardin vs. Billings Central, 7:30 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com