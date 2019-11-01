{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Mary, 9:45 a.m., Orange, Calif.

College women: Adams State at Wyoming, exhibition, 6:30 p.m.

College women: Yellowstone Christian at Montana Western, 5 p.m.

College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m. 

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Glendive at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain at Northwest Christian, 2:30 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at Northwest Christian, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school: District 2B, at Glasgow High School

High school: District 3B, at Colstrip High School

High school: District 4B, at Shepherd High School

High school: District 5B, at Belgrade High School

High school: District 1C, at Plentywood High School

High school: District 2C, at Dawson Community College

High school: District 4C, at Absarokee High School

High school: District 5C, at Winifred High School

High school: District 11C, at Manhattan Christian High School 

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Houston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., ESPN

College men: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC

NBA: L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Utah at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ROOT

BOXING

SHOBOX: The New Generation, 8:30 p.m., SHO

CROSS COUNTRY

SEC Cross Country Championships, 7 a.m., SEC

FOOTBALL

College: Princeton at Cornell, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College: Navy at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2

High school: Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA: The HSBC Champions, third round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Breeders' Cup: 2 p.m., NBCSN

HOCKEY

College: Wisconsin at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN

College: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN

NHL: Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude 

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session I, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, noon, NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session II, 1:55 p.m., ESPNU

NHRA: Drag racing, Friday Nitro Las Vegas, 5 p.m., FS1

RUGBY

World Cup: New Zealand vs. Wales, bronze medal match, 3 a.m., NBCSN

World Cup: England vs. South Africa, 3 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, 1:20 p.m., FS2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, 4:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, early rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, early rounds, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Rolex Masters, quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, doubles semifinal, 2 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College: Michigan at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., FS1

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., SWX

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Glendive at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com

Never miss a score

