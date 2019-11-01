Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State Billings vs. Mary, 9:45 a.m., Orange, Calif.
College women: Adams State at Wyoming, exhibition, 6:30 p.m.
College women: Yellowstone Christian at Montana Western, 5 p.m.
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Glendive at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain at Northwest Christian, 2:30 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at Northwest Christian, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school: District 2B, at Glasgow High School
High school: District 3B, at Colstrip High School
High school: District 4B, at Shepherd High School
High school: District 5B, at Belgrade High School
High school: District 1C, at Plentywood High School
High school: District 2C, at Dawson Community College
High school: District 4C, at Absarokee High School
High school: District 5C, at Winifred High School
High school: District 11C, at Manhattan Christian High School
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: Houston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Kentucky State at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SEC
NBA: L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Utah at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ROOT
BOXING
SHOBOX: The New Generation, 8:30 p.m., SHO
CROSS COUNTRY
SEC Cross Country Championships, 7 a.m., SEC
FOOTBALL
College: Princeton at Cornell, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College: Navy at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
High school: Parkview Baptist (La.) at Madison Prep Academy, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA: The Bermuda Championship, second round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The Invesco QQQ Championship, first round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA: The HSBC Champions, third round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup: 2 p.m., NBCSN
HOCKEY
College: Wisconsin at Penn State, 4 p.m., BTN
College: Notre Dame at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
NHL: Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m., Altitude
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session I, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, noon, NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, practice, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Formula One: The United States Grand Prix, practice session II, 1:55 p.m., ESPNU
NHRA: Drag racing, Friday Nitro Las Vegas, 5 p.m., FS1
RUGBY
World Cup: New Zealand vs. Wales, bronze medal match, 3 a.m., NBCSN
World Cup: England vs. South Africa, 3 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at Hoffenheim, 1:20 p.m., FS2
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Angola vs. Brazil, Group A, 4:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, early rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, quarterfinals, & The WTA Finals, early rounds, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Charlottesville & Women's Pro Circuit Tyler, quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Rolex Masters, quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, doubles semifinal, 2 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters, Finals, & The WTA Finals, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College: Michigan at Illinois, 6:30 p.m., FS1
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., SWX
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Kalispell Flathead at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Skyview at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m.
High school: Class A playoffs, first round, Glendive at Billings Central, Herb Klindt Field, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com