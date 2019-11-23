Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena
College men: Yellowstone Christian at Minot State
College women: Chadron State at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
College women: Wyoming at South Dakota State, 5 p.m.
College women: Yellowstone Christian at Minot State
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at Montana State, noon
High school: Class A state championship, Laurel at Miles City, 1 p.m.
High school: 8-Man state championship, Fairview vs. Alberton-Superior, 1 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
HOCKEY
High school: Billings Bulls at Missoula, 9:45 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Concordia (Ore.), 2 p.m.
On TV
BEACH SOCCER
World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group A, 9 p.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
College men: Hall of Fame Tip-off, Virginia vs. Massachusetts, semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
College men: Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 10 a.m., FS2
College men: Robert Morris at Marquette, noon, FS2
College men: Pennsylvania at Providence, 2 p.m., FS2
NBA: Miami at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBA
College men: Jacksonville State at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 7 p.m., NBA or ROOT
BULL RIDING
PBR: "A Race for the Ages", noon, CBS
FOOTBALL
College: Minnesota at Northwestern, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Illinois at Iowa, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Central Florida at Tulane, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College; Western Carolina at Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Oklahoma State at West Virginia, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Harvard at Yale, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Penn State at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Michigan State at Rutgers, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Samford at Auburn, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Montana at Montana State, noon, ROOT
College: Boston College at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m, NBC or NBCSN
College: UCLA at Southern California, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Nebraska at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Texas A&M at Georgia, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Southern Methodist at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Michigan at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
College: Texas at Baylor, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: North Texas at Rice, 1:30 p.m., NFL
College: Tennessee (Martin) at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m., SEC
College: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m., SWX
College: Memphis at South Florida, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Purdue at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Miami at Florida International, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: Arkansas at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Temple at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College: Kansas State at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Oregon at Arizona State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Houston at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Tennessee at Missouri, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Texas Christian at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FOX
College: Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN
College: Utah at Arizona, 8 p.m., FS1
College: Boise State at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Nevada (Reno) at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, 8:30 p.m. (taped), ESPNU
GOLF
PGA: The RSM CLassic, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
EPGA: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, 11:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Toronto at Colorado, 5 p.m., Altitude
MOTORSPORTS
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 2, 4:0 a.m., FS1
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Saracens vs. Ospreys, 11 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at West Ham, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Juventus at Atalanta, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Union Berlin, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Southampton at Arsenal, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Chelsea at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBC
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup, 4 p.m., NBCSN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Penn State at Ohio State, 10 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
College: Montana at Montana State, noon, KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com or KYSX (105.1 FM)
High school: Class A state championship, Laurel at Miles City, 1 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
College: Texas Christian at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)