Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 4 p.m. 

College men: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 8 p.m.

College men: New Mexico at Wyoming, 2 p.m. 

College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana at Utah Valley, 2 p.m.

College women: Wyoming at New Mexico, 2 p.m.

High school: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs: Second round, Albany at Montana State, 1 p.m.

FCS Playoffs: Second round, Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Billings Central, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Senior at Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.

High school: Laurel, Billings Central at Livingston, 10 a.m.

RODEO

National Finals Rodeo: Third performance, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 7:45 p.m. 

On TV

 BOXING

Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, middleweights, 7 p.m., SHO

BASKETBALL

College men: Penn State at Ohio State, 10 a.m., BTN

College men: Arizona at Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College men: Florida at Butler, 10 a.m., FOX

College men: West Virginia at St. John's, 10 a.m., FS1

College men: Boston College at Notre Dame, noon, ESPNU

College men: Nebraska at Creighton, 12:30 p.m., FS1

College men: Villanova at St. Joseph's, 1 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC

College men: Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Illinois at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Cincinnati at Xavier, 3 p.m., FS1

College men: Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Colorado at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: Cleveland at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBA

College men: Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Missouri at Temple, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Marquette at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Georgetown at Southern Methodist, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA: Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m., ROOT

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: Men's and ladies free skates, 7 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ABC

Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State, 10 a.m., ESPN

MAC championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2

Conference USA championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Florida Atlantic, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

American Athletic championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ABC

SEC championship: Georgia vs. Louisiana State, 2 p.m., CBS

Mountain West championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Southwestern Athletic championship: Southern at Alcorn State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Big Ten championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FOX

GOLF

EPGA: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Hero World Challenge, final round, 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Hero World Challenge, 10 a.m., NBC

Father/Son Challenge: Day 1, 1 p.m., NBC

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF

EPGA: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Colorado at Boston, 5 p.m., Altitude 

HORSE RACING

The Aqueduct Stakes, 1 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night: Prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Main card, Overeem vs. Rozenstruik, heavyweight, 7 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

National Finals Rodeo, 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster, 10:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SKIING

FIS World Cup: Xfinity Birds of Prey, men's downhill, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Chelsea at Everton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Premier: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Manchester United at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

U.S. Open, Day 2, finals, 5 p.m., NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA Tournament: Second round, 5 p.m., BTN

NCAA Tournament: Second round, 7 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FCS Playoffs: Second round, Albany at Montana State, 1 p.m., ESPN3 or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

FCS Playoffs: Second round, Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 1 p.m., ESPN3 or KYSX (105.1 FM)

ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, 5:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

 

 

