Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 4 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at MSU-Northern, 8 p.m.
College men: New Mexico at Wyoming, 2 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 8 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana State-Northern, 6 p.m.
College women: Montana at Utah Valley, 2 p.m.
College women: Wyoming at New Mexico, 2 p.m.
High school: All-American Indian Shootout, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs: Second round, Albany at Montana State, 1 p.m.
FCS Playoffs: Second round, Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
High school: Billings Central, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Senior at Hardin Invitational, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.
High school: Laurel, Billings Central at Livingston, 10 a.m.
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo: Third performance, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, 7:45 p.m.
On TV
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, middleweights, 7 p.m., SHO
BASKETBALL
College men: Penn State at Ohio State, 10 a.m., BTN
College men: Arizona at Baylor, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College men: Florida at Butler, 10 a.m., FOX
College men: West Virginia at St. John's, 10 a.m., FS1
College men: Boston College at Notre Dame, noon, ESPNU
College men: Nebraska at Creighton, 12:30 p.m., FS1
College men: Villanova at St. Joseph's, 1 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC
College men: Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Illinois at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Cincinnati at Xavier, 3 p.m., FS1
College men: Memphis at Alabama (Birmingham), 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Colorado at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA: Cleveland at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBA
College men: Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Missouri at Temple, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Marquette at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College men: Georgetown at Southern Methodist, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA: Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m., ROOT
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Men's and ladies free skates, 7 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., ABC
Sun Belt championship: Louisiana at Appalachian State, 10 a.m., ESPN
You have free articles remaining.
MAC championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Conference USA championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Florida Atlantic, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
American Athletic championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ABC
SEC championship: Georgia vs. Louisiana State, 2 p.m., CBS
Mountain West championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Southwestern Athletic championship: Southern at Alcorn State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Big Ten championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FOX
GOLF
EPGA: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, third round, 12:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Hero World Challenge, final round, 8 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Hero World Challenge, 10 a.m., NBC
Father/Son Challenge: Day 1, 1 p.m., NBC
ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
EPGA: The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, final round, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Colorado at Boston, 5 p.m., Altitude
HORSE RACING
The Aqueduct Stakes, 1 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night: Prelims, 5 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Main card, Overeem vs. Rozenstruik, heavyweight, 7 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
National Finals Rodeo, 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Heineken Cup: Northampton vs. Leinster, 10:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
SKIING
FIS World Cup: Xfinity Birds of Prey, men's downhill, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Everton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Borussia Monchengladbach, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Manchester United at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
U.S. Open, Day 2, finals, 5 p.m., NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
NCAA Tournament: Second round, 5 p.m., BTN
NCAA Tournament: Second round, 7 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FCS Playoffs: Second round, Albany at Montana State, 1 p.m., ESPN3 or KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
FCS Playoffs: Second round, Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 1 p.m., ESPN3 or KYSX (105.1 FM)
ACC championship: Virginia vs. Clemson, 5:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)