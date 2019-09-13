Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings, Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Preview Open, noon, Amend Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Helena Invitational, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.
RODEO
College: Big Sky Region, 6 p.m., Glendive
SOCCER
College men: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Humboldt State vs. Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field
High school boys: Billings Central at Polson, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Whitefish, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Polson, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Whitefish, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. Concordia (Calif.), 3:30 p.m., at San Diego, Calif.
High school: Great Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, semifinal
BASEBALL
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., MLB
MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland 5 p.m., or Milwaukee at St. Louis (6 p.m.), MLB
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
FIBA World Cup: Spain vs. Australia, semifinal, 2 a.m., ESPN
FIBA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, semifinal, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS
CYCLING
Vuelta A Espana: Stage 19, 10 a.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPN
You have free articles remaining.
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 5 p.m., ESPN2
High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m., SWX
College: Washington State vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
CFL: Ottawa at BC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 1 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, noon, GOLF
LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: 2:30 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, practice, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Gander outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Friday Nitro Reading, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Xfinity, final practice, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, final practice, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 12:30 p.m., FS2
College men: Virginia at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Akron at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., BTN
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, quarterfinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, semifinals, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
WTA: Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, midnight (Saturday), TENNIS
WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 4 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Stanford at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com