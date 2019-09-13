{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings, Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Preview Open, noon, Amend Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m.

High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Helena Invitational, Bill Roberts Golf Course, 8:30 a.m. 

High school: Sidney Invitational, 9 a.m.

RODEO

College: Big Sky Region, 6 p.m., Glendive

SOCCER

College men: Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildeberger: Humboldt State vs. Montana State Billings, 3 p.m., Yellowjacket Field

High school boys: Billings Central at Polson, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Whitefish, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Polson, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Whitefish, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. Concordia (Calif.), 3:30 p.m., at San Diego, Calif.

High school: Great Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals Series: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane, semifinal

BASEBALL

MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., MLB

MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland 5 p.m., or Milwaukee at St. Louis (6 p.m.), MLB

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

FIBA World Cup: Spain vs. Australia, semifinal, 2 a.m., ESPN

FIBA World Cup: Argentina vs. France, semifinal, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS

CYCLING

Vuelta A Espana: Stage 19, 10 a.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ESPN

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.), 5 p.m., ESPN2

High school: Miles City at Laurel, 7 p.m., SWX

College: Washington State vs. Houston, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

CFL: Ottawa at BC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 1 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, noon, GOLF

LPGA: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Live: 2:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, practice, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, practice, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Gander outdoors Truck Series, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Friday Nitro Reading, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Xfinity, final practice, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, final practice, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Gander Outdoors Truck Series, The World of Westgate 200, 7 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 12:30 p.m., FS2

College men: Virginia at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Akron at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., BTN

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, quarterfinals, 4 a.m., TENNIS

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, semifinals, 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

WTA: Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, midnight (Saturday), TENNIS

WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 4 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Stanford at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com 

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM and 97.5 FM) and kjcrradio.com

