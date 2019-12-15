{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Marian, 2 p.m., Chandler, Ariz.

College women: Dickinson State at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana at South Dakota, noon

College women: Northern Colorado at Wyoming, 1 p.m.

HOCKEY

High school: Helena at Billings Bulls, Centennial Ice Arena, 9 a.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Elon at North Carolina State, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Louisville at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN

College women: St. John's at Florida State, noon, ACCN

College women: Houston at Texas A&M, noon, SECN

NBAGL: Long Island vs. Lakeland, 1 p.m., NBATV

College men: Oklahoma State at Houston, 1 p.m., ESPN

College men: Wofford at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCN

College men: Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m., BTN

College men: Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Southern Illinois (Carbondale) at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN

College men: California (Riverside) at Washington State, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

College men: South Carolina at Clemson, 3 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Ohio State at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Long Beach State at Southern California, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA: N.Y. Knicks at Denver, 6 p.m., NBATV

College women: Ohio State at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12N

BIATHLON

IBU: World Cup, men's 4x7.5km relay, 10 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Denver at Kansas City, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: L.A. Rams at Dallas, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, final round, 10 a.m., GOLF

Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International team, final day singles matches, 11 a.m. (taped), NBC

HOCKEY

NHL: Minnesota at Chicago, 5 p.m., NHLN

LUGE

FIL: World Cup, 8 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

The Heineken European Champions Cup: Sale at Exeter, 11 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS World Cup: Women's parallel slalom, 6 p.m., NBCSN

FIS World Cup: Big Air, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Wolves, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Boys: International Champions Cup futures, semifinal, 7 a.m., ESPNEWS

Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach av Vfl Wolfsburg, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Boys: International Champions Cup futures, semifinal, 9 a.m., ESPNEWS

Premier: Manchester City at Arsenal, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, 10 a.m., FS1

Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Girls: International Champions Cup futures, final, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

Boys: International Champions Cup futures, final, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

College men: NCAA College Cup, Virginia vs. Georgetown, championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

 FOOTBALL

NFL: Houston at Tennessee, 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM)

NFL: Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 2:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Never miss a score

