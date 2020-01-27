{{featured_button_text}}

On TV

BASKETBALL

College women: Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Lehigh at American, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: North Carolina at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ESPN

College men: Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College women: U.S. at Connecticut, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Auburn at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN

College men: Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m., SWX

NBA: Houston at Utah, 7 p.m., NBATV and ROOT

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami, 5 p.m., FS1

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

FIS Alpine World Cup (taped), 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 1 a.m., ESPN2

The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (taped), noon, ESPN2

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 5 p.m., TENNIS

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 1:00 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2

 

 

 

