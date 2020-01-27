Local events
No events scheduled
On TV
BASKETBALL
College women: Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m., BTN
College men: Lehigh at American, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College men: North Carolina at North Carolina State, 5 p.m., ESPN
College men: Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College women: U.S. at Connecticut, 5 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Auburn at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
College men: Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
College men: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m., SWX
NBA: Houston at Utah, 7 p.m., NBATV and ROOT
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl Opening Night: From Miami, 5 p.m., FS1
HOCKEY
NHL: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
FIS Alpine World Cup (taped), 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 1 a.m., ESPN2
The Australian Open: Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (taped), noon, ESPN2
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 5 p.m., TENNIS
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, 1:00 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2