Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
College: Missouri at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Hardin, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Drag Racing: Menholt Classic; time trials noon, elimination 4 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip
RODEO
PRCA: Plains, 7 p.m.; Dillon, 7:30 p.m.
NRA: Hamilton, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Central at Frenchtown, 11 a.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Frenchtown, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel vs. Stevensville at Hamilton, 9 a.m.
High school girls: Laurel vs. Stevensville at Hamilton, 9 a.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, Amend Park, noon
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, Amend Park, noon
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 11 a.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 1:30 p.m.
High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 1:30 p.m.
High school: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m.
High school: Helena at Billings West, 4:30 p.m.
High school: Laurel Tip Off Tournament
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Ottawa University, noon, vs. Dordt College, 4 p.m., Bellevue, Nebraska
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees or Cincinnati at St. Louis, 11 a.m., MLB
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Cleveland at Tampa Bay or Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), 5 p.m., MLB
MLB: Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m., ROOT
MLB: Boston at L.A. Angels or San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLB
Pioneer: Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., SWX
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Washington at Dallas, 6 p.m., NBA
FOOTBALL
College: Mississippi at Memphis, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Akron at Illinois, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Indiana at Ball State, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: South Alabama at Nebraska, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Boise State at Florida State, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
College: Mississippi State vs. Louisiana, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Florida Atlanta at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Toledo at Kentucky, 10 a.m., SEC
College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m., SWX
College: Duke vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Idaho at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Holy Cross at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Georgia State at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ROOT
College: Northwestern at Stanford, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Portland State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC
College: Oregon vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Missouri at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Georgia at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., FS1
College: Georgia Southern at LSU, 5:30 p.m., SEC
College: Fresno State at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Prairie View at Houston Baptist, 8:30 p.m. (same-day tape), ESPNU
GOLF
European: Omega European Masters, third round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA: Portland Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
European: Omega European Masters, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, Qualifying, noon, NBCSN
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 2 p.m., NBC
IndyCar: Portland Qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier: Manchester United at Southampton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Herth Berlin at Schalke, 7:30 a.m., FS2
Premier: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, 10:20 a.m., FS2
Premier: Liverpool at Burnley, 10:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Third round, 9 a.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Third round, 1 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com
FOOTBALL
College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM) and 1051thebone.com
College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com