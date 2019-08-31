{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

College: Missouri at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Hardin, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Drag Racing: Menholt Classic; time trials noon, elimination 4 p.m., Yellowstone Drag Strip

RODEO

PRCA: Plains, 7 p.m.; Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

NRA: Hamilton, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Central at Frenchtown, 11 a.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Frenchtown, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel vs. Stevensville at Hamilton, 9 a.m.

High school girls: Laurel vs. Stevensville at Hamilton, 9 a.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, Amend Park, noon

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, Amend Park, noon

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 11 a.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 1 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Helena at Billings Senior, 1:30 p.m.

High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 1:30 p.m.

High school: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Helena at Billings West, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Laurel Tip Off Tournament

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Ottawa University, noon, vs. Dordt College, 4 p.m., Bellevue, Nebraska

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Oakland at N.Y. Yankees or Cincinnati at St. Louis, 11 a.m., MLB

MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB: Cleveland at Tampa Bay or Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), 5 p.m., MLB

MLB: Seattle at Texas, 6:05 p.m., ROOT

MLB: Boston at L.A. Angels or San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLB

Pioneer: Idaho Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., SWX

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Washington at Dallas, 6 p.m., NBA

FOOTBALL

College: Mississippi at Memphis, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Akron at Illinois, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Indiana at Ball State, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: South Alabama at Nebraska, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Boise State at Florida State, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

College: Mississippi State vs. Louisiana, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Florida Atlanta at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Toledo at Kentucky, 10 a.m., SEC

College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m., SWX

College: Duke vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Idaho at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Holy Cross at Navy, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Georgia State at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ROOT

College: Northwestern at Stanford, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Portland State at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC

College: Oregon vs. Auburn, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Missouri at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Georgia at Vanderbilt, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Miami (Ohio) at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., FS1

College: Georgia Southern at LSU, 5:30 p.m., SEC

College: Fresno State at Southern California, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Prairie View at Houston Baptist, 8:30 p.m. (same-day tape), ESPNU

GOLF

European: Omega European Masters, third round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA: Portland Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

European: Omega European Masters, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session III, 3:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Monster Energy Cup, Qualifying, noon, NBCSN

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 2 p.m., NBC

IndyCar: Portland Qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Manchester United at Southampton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 7:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Herth Berlin at Schalke, 7:30 a.m., FS2

Premier: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, 10:20 a.m., FS2

Premier: Liverpool at Burnley, 10:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Third round, 9 a.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Third round, 1 p.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM), espn910.com

FOOTBALL

College: Montana at South Dakota, 1 p.m., KYSX (105.1 FM) and 1051thebone.com

College: Montana State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

 

