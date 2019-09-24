{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.

RODEO

Team roping: Wrangler Team Roping Championships, MetraPark

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Philadelphia at Washington, 11 a.m., MLB

MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, 8 p.m., MLB

MLB: Houston at Seattle, 8 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

WNBA Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN2

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan, 11 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m., SWX

