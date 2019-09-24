Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.
RODEO
Team roping: Wrangler Team Roping Championships, MetraPark
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Philadelphia at Washington, 11 a.m., MLB
MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle, 8 p.m., MLB
MLB: Houston at Seattle, 8 p.m., ROOT
BASKETBALL
You have free articles remaining.
WNBA Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN2
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan, 11 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m., SWX