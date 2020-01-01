Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Wyoming at Boise State, 6 p.m.
College women: Boise State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.
On TV
BASKETBALL
College men: East Carolina at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
College men: South Florida at Southern Methodist, 3 p.m., ESPNU
College men: Connecticut at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Portland at New York, 5:30 p.m., NBATV
College men: Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College men: Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 9 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
College: The Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., ABC
College: The Outback Bowl, Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN
College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m., ESPN
You have free articles remaining.
College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center), 3 p.m., ESPN2
College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans (Command Center), 6:45 p.m., ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL: The Winter Classic, Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, 11 a.m., NBC
IIHF: World Junior Championship, Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), NHLN
SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: The Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)