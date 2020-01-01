{{featured_button_text}}

Local events   

BASKETBALL

College men: Wyoming at Boise State, 6 p.m.

College women: Boise State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: East Carolina at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

College men: South Florida at Southern Methodist, 3 p.m., ESPNU

College men: Connecticut at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Portland at New York, 5:30 p.m., NBATV

College men: Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 9 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College: The Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., ABC

College: The Outback Bowl, Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN

College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m., ESPN

College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center), 3 p.m., ESPN2

College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans (Command Center), 6:45 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL: The Winter Classic, Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, 11 a.m., NBC

IIHF: World Junior Championship, Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), NHLN

SOCCER

Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: The Citrus Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

College: The Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., 3 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

College: The Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

