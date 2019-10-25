{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

BASKETBALL

College women: Lewis-Clark State at Montana, exhibition, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.

RODEO

Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Class A semifinal, Laurel at Frenchtown, 3:30 p.m. 

College men: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 3:30 p.m.

High school girls: Class A semifinal, Laurel at Columbia Falls, 4 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA: Dallas at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Utah at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT

FOOTBALL

College: Columbia at Dartmouth, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College: Southern California at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN2

High school: Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., SWX

GOLF

EPGA: The Portugal Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

EPGA: The Portugal Masters, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The BMW Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The ZOZO Championship, third round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2

HOCKEY

NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 4 p.m., Altitude and ROOT

College men: Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 231: 7 p.m., Paramount

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session I, 8:55 a.m., ESPNU

Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session II, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU

RUGBY

World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, 2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz, 12:20 p.m., FS2

Premier: Leicester City at Southampton, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles and singles, semifinals, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Minnesota at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN

College women: Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

College women: Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC

College women: Stanford at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPNU

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

 

