Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Lewis-Clark State at Montana, exhibition, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m.
RODEO
Northern Rodeo Association/Northern Women's Rodeo Association Finals, Kalispell
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Class AA quarterfinal, Billings West at Helena Capital, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Class A semifinal, Laurel at Frenchtown, 3:30 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain at Providence, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls: Class A semifinal, Laurel at Columbia Falls, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA: Dallas at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Utah at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN and ROOT
FOOTBALL
College: Columbia at Dartmouth, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College: Southern California at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN2
High school: Kalispell Glacier at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., SWX
GOLF
EPGA: The Portugal Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
EPGA: The Portugal Masters, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The BMW Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The ZOZO Championship, third round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
You have free articles remaining.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2
HOCKEY
NHL: Colorado at Vegas, 4 p.m., Altitude and ROOT
College men: Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 231: 7 p.m., Paramount
MOTORSPORTS
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session I, 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session II, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU
RUGBY
World Cup: England vs. New Zealand, 2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Koln at FSV Mainz, 12:20 p.m., FS2
Premier: Leicester City at Southampton, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, early rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, doubles and singles, semifinals, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Minnesota at Michigan, 4 p.m., BTN
College women: Nebraska at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
College women: Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC
College women: Stanford at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, 6 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)