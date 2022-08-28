 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. John’s United welcomes Elisa Carrothers

st. johns.jpg

CARROTHERS

St. John’s United welcomes Elisa Carrothers to the Foundation team as Volunteer Services Coordinator. Elisa grew up in Montana, is a Concordia College graduate, and has spent many years working with nonprofit organizations rooted in mission and ministry.  

