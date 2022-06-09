St. Vincent’s hosts annual ‘Kids Fun Day’ at ZooMontana

St. Vincent Healthcare is hosting the annual Kids Fun Day on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at ZooMontana.

From ZooMontana animals, and a climbing wall, safety demonstrations and emergency vehicle tours, Kids Fun Day is meant for the whole family. Public admission is $3; zoo members, SCL Health caregivers and families, and St. Vincent NICU graduates receive free admission.

In 2016 St. Vincent Healthcare, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, and the University of Utah established a partnership to expand pediatric services and access to pediatric specialists in Montana. In April of this year, SCL Health merged with Intermountain Healthcare, further strengthening the commitment and access to pediatric services.

St. Vincent also specializes in critical and pediatric trauma care. With the only dedicated pediatric intensive care unit and pediatric surgery program in Eastern Montana, the specially trained, kid-friendly doctors and nurses at St. Vincent provide safe, specialized care for infants, children and their families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0