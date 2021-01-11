Stamp out online bullying

Dear Heloise: My mother always told me this hint that helps me save money: Wealthy people (not that we're wealthy) do not put themselves in a position where they are tempted to spend money -- it used to be window shopping in the mall; today it's more like not visiting certain shopping websites online.

Sounds emotionally mature. I think I'll give it a whirl! -- Sarah R. in Texas

Dear Heloise: My school has caught the upcycling trend. What's upcycling? It's making something new from an original item destined for the trash. The pages from books that are worn or damaged are so ready for upcycling.

The art department can use the pages from the books for art projects. If you have damaged and used books, consider donating them to schools! -- Brayden W. in Ohio

Dear Heloise: When I park in a parking garage and plan to leave at night, I try to park as close to the exit as possible, not next to a van, if possible (you never know who could jump out of the van, although this is a long shot), and not in front of a pillar.

These moves make for an easier exit at night when I'm by myself. -- Helen T. in Texas