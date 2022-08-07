Start the cool down

Triple-digit heat is uncomfortable, if not dangerous. As outdoor temps start to sizzle, ways to stay cool come to the forefront. Staying cool can be a catalyst for the imagination – tying frozen water bottles to box fans, configuring a bucket, a fan, and some PVC pipe into something that looks like R2-D2. But sometimes it’s the simple solution, sometimes it’s tiny things that add together to make a big difference. Some new technologies as well as some tried and true methods can help us beat the heat this summer.

Attend to Neglected Areas

A mini split is a relatively new form of air conditioning that falls somewhere between a built-in unit and a wall unit. Although they can be installed in the whole house, mini splits are especially ideal for those areas that lack ductwork – the garage workshop, the mother-in-law apartment, the four-season room. Mini splits are more efficient than central air (25% of the energy in a central air system is lost as the air moves through the ductwork) and they don’t block a window like an unattractive wall unit.

Mini splits can be used for air conditioning only, or both heating and air conditioning. Although it wasn’t true at first, many of the newer models can now handle heating even when temps fall below zero. Another perk – mini splits are the quietest air conditioners you can buy. Most mini splits require a dedicated 220-volt outlet with a disconnect.

Create Wind Chill

Get those ceiling fans twirling. In the summertime, ceiling fans should rotate counterclockwise, pushing air down and creating a cool breeze, reducing the need for constant air conditioning.

With ceiling fans, aesthetics matter – tropical fans with palm leaf blades for that tiki-hut inspired patio, rattan blades and housing for a chic boho living room, or aviator-style blades to create informal elegance in the bedroom. But what’s most important is the ceiling fan’s airflow efficiency, measured in cubic feet per minute per watt (cfm per watt). A good ceiling fan has an airflow rating of 100 cfm per watt or higher.

The blade pitch matters as well. The stepper the pitch, the more air the ceiling fan can move. The sweet spot is 12-15 degrees. Less than 12 and it doesn’t cool well, more than 15 and you’ll have to hold down loose objects.

Choose a ceiling fan with a DC motor over an AC one. They’re quieter and have greater speed options. Ceiling fans rated for the outdoors not only create a breeze but have the added benefit of repelling mosquitoes – a win-win.

Like everything else, ceiling fans have gotten smarter. They can be set to automatically turn on when the temp reaches a certain point. Some come with occupancy sensors. Occupancy sensors are a type of motion sensor that detect the presence of someone in the room – a handy feature as fans cool people, not rooms, so should be turned off when the room is empty. Smart ceiling fans can be linked with smart home hubs and voice controls, like Alexa, and can be controlled with a smartphone app.

Exhaust your Heat

The bathroom fan can help cool? Yes. Under the right conditions. Exhaust fans are designed to remove smoke, odors and moisture. And heat. If the outside temp is lower than the inside one, your exhaust fan will help cool. The larger the difference between inside and outside temps, the more effective this will be. It’s why they are best used in late evenings and during the night when the outdoor temps drop.

The bathroom fan can also be used to create a cross breeze with one window – open the window as the inlet and let the bathroom fan be the outlet. If you’re using a bathroom fan to cool, make sure the fan is rated for continuous operation (most fans are). Also, if you’re trying to sleep while the bathroom fan is on, it may be best if it’s quiet. For a quiet bathroom fan, choose one that has a sone rating or two or less.

Bathroom fans with high CFM will be most effective. The more air that’s moved, the more cooling achieved. In choosing an exhaust fan with good CFM, the rule of thumb is that you should have at least one CFM for each square foot of bathroom. If your bathroom is 70 square feet, your exhaust fan should be 70 CFM.

The bathroom isn’t the only place with an exhaust fan. Stove top fans, if vented outdoors, will have a similar effect. Use them when you’re cooking and not only will they help with smoke and odors, but also in exhausting heat outside. If you do a lot of cooking, your range hood should have a rating of at least 350 CFM.

It’s the little things

Cook and (yes) even bake on the barbecue. Turn on the dryer or dishwasher before you go to bed when it’s cooler outside. Seal your cracks and insulate – the amount you spend will pay dividends.

Stay cool and enjoy the hot days of summer.