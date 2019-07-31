Billings: Richard Sukin, 74

Bonnie Sukin, 76

Donald R. Jones, 92

Charles Harkins, 98

Sarah Ferro

Ted P. Godwin

Area:

Park City: Dennis L. Michael, 69

Formerly of: Norma Degenhart, 83. Columbus, formerly of Billings

