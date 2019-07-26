State and area death 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Ben Deines, 90Dave Gorton, 70 Sam J. Daniel Area: Lame Deer: Valarie Bearchum, 22 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Video: Bison charges, tosses 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone Park Man admits killing Miranda Fenner in 1998 Dog walker encounters bear at Norm's Island park in Billings Gazette opinion: More a sycophant than a Senator 'Hit, kicked ... spit on': Montana alleges abuse, removes kids from private youth program View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight Who said it: Belichick or Churchill? Print Ads Theater BILLINGS STUDIO THEATRE - Ad from 2019-07-26 1 hr ago Billings Studio Theatre Inc 1500 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-1141 Website Home CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING INC - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Central Heating & Air Conditioning 1428 1/2 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 406-245-5424 Website Sale OAKLAND & COMPANY - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Oakland & Company Wells Fargo Center, 175 North 27th Street Suite 900, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-3641 Website Ad Vault Auto Auction Jul 25, 2019 Billings Public Auto Auction 3201 Durland Drive, Billings, MT 59102 Sale Crown Realty - Ad from 2019-07-21 Jul 21, 2019 Crown Realty 1825 3 Bars Trail, Billings, MT 59105 Website Ad Vault p/u Business Card page20896058 Jul 25, 2019 Ad Vault TN ad Jul 25, 2019 I-90 Motors & RV 8810 Sundance Dr, Billings, MT 59101 406-656-1122 Website Ad Vault Bonus ad - Soelter Jul 25, 2019 Soelter Auto Sales 2 Broadwater Ave, Billings, MT 59101 406-245-1671 Ad Vault Billboard - Family Fun Night Jul 24, 2019 Zoo Montana Paid Acct 2100 s Shiloh Rd Lea Ann - lyucha@zoomontana.org, Billings, MT 59106 406-652-8100 Repair Summer Kickoff Jul 20, 2019 Archie Cochrane Ford 2133 King Ave. West, Billings, MT 59101 888-873-1607 Website