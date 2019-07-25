State and area death 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Dawn Summers, 48 Adam Thomas Pelatt, 41 Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Video: Bison charges, tosses 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone Park Man admits killing Miranda Fenner in 1998 Mountain lion spotted on Billings home security cameras Gazette opinion: More a sycophant than a Senator Glacier seeks Going-to-the-Sun Road golfer IDs View All Promotions promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Service ST JOHNS UNITED/LOCAL - Ad from 2019-07-21 Updated Jul 23, 2019 St John's Lutheran Ministries 3840 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 59102 406-655-5600 Website Sale Material Flow - Ad from 2019-07-25 1 hr ago Material Flow P.O. Box 550, Donald, OR 97020 503-678-2401 Ad Vault Polywood Jul 21, 2019 Gainan's Midtown Flowers 1603 Grand Ave, Billings, MT 59102 406-245-6434 Website Car AUTO BROKERS OF MONTANA - Ad from 2019-07-21 Updated Jul 23, 2019 Auto Brokers of Montana/AA&A Auto Rental 3200 1st Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101 406-245-9055 Website Theater BILLINGS STUDIO THEATRE - Ad from 2019-07-19 Jul 19, 2019 Billings Studio Theatre Inc 1500 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-1141 Website Ad Vault Rendezvous Casino -BSSG Jul 19, 2019 Rendezvous Casino & Burger Grill 2300 King Ave W, Billings, MT 59102 406-652-4980 Website Sale SCHNITZER Billings - Ad from 2019-07-25 1 hr ago Schnitzer - Golden Steel & Recycling 1100 6th Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101 402-252-8080 Website Rv TN AD 1 hr ago Yellowstone Polaris & Recreation 5179 Midland Rd, Billings, MT 59101 406-259-7777 Website Ad Vault Open House Sponsor 7.21.19 Jul 21, 2019 Mann Mortgage 100 N 27th Street Suite 250, Billings, MT 59101 406-294-6271 Website Ad Vault Customer Service Representative Jul 21, 2019