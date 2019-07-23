Billings:  Howard Leland  Burlison, Sr., 72

Jane Steffan, 88

Rollin 'Bud' Storud Jr., 87

Adam Pelatt, 41

Steven Gardner, 58

Kyle Garza, 18

Clarice Ione Moen Waller, 93

Area:

Forsyth:  Tokio Satake, 86

Shepherd: Mike Adams, 68

