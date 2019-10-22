Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2019 @ 12:41 am
Billings: Byron L. French, 71
Marsha Gerke, 72
Kristi Ann Erickson, 36
Area:
Columbus: Kathy Burch, 69
Hardin: Harold E. Turner, 88
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.