State and area deaths 51 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Sherri Johnson Arney, 57 Eric Furstenberg, 58 Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Billings ex-nurse gets probation for taking patient's prescription pain pills, swapping them for acetaminophen Urge to view bruins collides with growing population of bears, tourists 2 men accused of pointing guns at women, infant in Billings home near North Park, stealing $1K Man who said he saw Yogi Bear in Yellowstone gets 15 years for 8 pounds of meth in spare tire 2 arrested identified in Hardin shooting View All Promotions promotion Don't miss the action. Subscribe for just 99¢ your first month! promotion Stay informed by becoming a Billings Gazette member Print Ads Construction HECLA LIMITED - LUCKY FRIDAY MINE - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Home CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING INC - Ad from 2019-10-27 Oct 27, 2019 Central Heating & Air Conditioning 1428 1/2 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 406-245-5424 Website Sale WESTERN SKIES REAL ESTATE - SHAWNA MORALES - Ad from 2019-10-27 Oct 27, 2019 Education Billings Public Library - Ad from 2019-10-27 Oct 27, 2019 Billings Public Library 510 North Broadway , Billings, MT 59101 406-657-8391 Website Car TAYLORS CHOICE AUTO PLAZA - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Taylor's Choice Auto Plaza 720 Central Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 406-272-7443 Website Construction MAJESTIC HOMES INCORPORATED - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Majestic Homes Inc 5202 Laurel Rd, Billings, Mt 59101 406-248-1412 Website Car LAUREL TRADING POST - Ad from 2019-10-31 Oct 31, 2019 Laurel Trading Post 620 SE 4TH ST, LAUREL, MT 59044 406-628-2536 Community YELLOWSTONE CO ELECTION ADMIN - Ad from 2019-10-27 Oct 27, 2019 Car MASTER LUBE - Ad from 2019-10-26 Oct 26, 2019 Master Lube 1628 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-6226 Website Food Winco Foods, LLC - Ad from 2019-10-27 Oct 27, 2019 Winco Foods, Llc PO BOX 5756, Boise, ID 83705 208-377-0110