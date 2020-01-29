State and area deaths

Billings: Brandi Johanson
Eldon E. Sims Jr., 69
Coltin Geertz, 16
Patricia Melling, 70
Mary Murphy, 60
Skyleur T. Weber, 32
Carl Clark, 79
Lynn McBride, 63
G. Hubert ‘Hu’ Matthews, 89
Barbara 'Carol' Mogan, 76
June A. Bailey, 69
