State and area deaths
Billings:  Brandi Johanson

Eldon E. Sims Jr., 69

Coltin Geertz, 16

Patricia Melling, 70 

Mary Murphy, 60

Skyleur T. Weber, 32

Carl Clark, 79

Lynn McBride, 63

G. Hubert ‘Hu’ Matthews, 89

Barbara 'Carol' Mogan, 76

June A. Bailey, 69

