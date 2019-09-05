Billings: Thomas James Flaherty, 79
Vicky Rhea (Welbes) Heckel, 67
Joshua Jeffers, 43
James Bertrand, 65
Thomas Reynolds, 88
Robert Fries, 82
Dorothy Frank, 91
Area:
Worden: Raymond L. Sanderlin, 77
