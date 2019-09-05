Billings:  Thomas James Flaherty, 79

Vicky Rhea (Welbes) Heckel, 67

Joshua Jeffers, 43

James Bertrand, 65

Thomas Reynolds, 88

Robert Fries, 82

Dorothy Frank, 91

                  

Area:

Worden:  Raymond L. Sanderlin, 77 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0