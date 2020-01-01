Billings: Phyllis Manning
Lawrence ‘Larry’ M. Freeburg
Marjorie Stephens, 92
Robert James Patterson, 72
Elvira Burnham, 91
Area:
Laurel: Herbert L. Stoick, 63
Red Lodge: Cecil Dale Gainer, 96, Scott Novasio, 73
Billings: Phyllis Manning
Lawrence ‘Larry’ M. Freeburg
Marjorie Stephens, 92
Robert James Patterson, 72
Elvira Burnham, 91
Area:
Laurel: Herbert L. Stoick, 63
Red Lodge: Cecil Dale Gainer, 96, Scott Novasio, 73
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.