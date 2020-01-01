Billings:   Phyllis Manning

Lawrence ‘Larry’ M. Freeburg

Marjorie Stephens, 92

Robert James Patterson, 72

Elvira Burnham, 91 

Area:

Laurel: Herbert L. Stoick, 63

Red Lodge: Cecil Dale Gainer, 96, Scott Novasio, 73 

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0