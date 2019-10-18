State and area deaths 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Jennifer Holy Cross, 59William ‘Bill’ Moen, 85 Dorothy Ketchem, 73Area: Forsyth: Donald Edgar CookmanLaurel: John C. Ostwalt, 91 Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Peek into the life of a single woman who homesteaded in Montana Woman says she was kidnapped in California, escapes at Flying J near Butte Husband and wife recall grizzly bear ordeal that cut short canoe trip through the Canadian tundra Man arrested on Crow Reservation was on ATF’s most-wanted list, considers himself a sovereign citizen After 2 deaths in 3 months, county calls on Montana to finish 'widely unpopular' redesigned highway View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What's your Halloween costume style? promotion spotlight AP What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Medical BILLINGS CLINIC/ROP - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Billings Clinic 2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 406-238-2500 Website Farm SHIPTONS BIG R - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Shipton's Big R East 216 N 14th St, Billings, MT 59101 406-252-0503 Website Education MSUB UNIVERSITY RELATIONS - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 MSU Billings 1500 University Drive, Billings, MT 59101 406-657-2011 Website Construction ALL SEASONS ROOFING - Ad from 2019-10-17 Oct 17, 2019 All Seasons Roofing 66 RIVERVIEW ROAD, PARK CITY, MT 59063 406-256-5657 Child YWCA - Ad from 2019-10-14 Oct 14, 2019 YWCA Billings 909 Wyoming Ave, Billings, MT 59101 406-252-6303 Website Sale Mann Mortgage/Greg Ando - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Mann Mortgage 100 N 27th Street Suite 250, Billings, MT 59101 406-294-6271 Website Office TRYANS AUCTION CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-17 Oct 17, 2019 Tryan's Auction Center 5112 Laurel, Billings, MT 59101 Website Medical BILLINGS CLINIC/ROP - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Billings Clinic 2800 10th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 406-238-2500 Website Sale COLDWELL BANKER/THE BROKERS - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Coldwell Banker The Brokers 1215 24th Street West, Billings, MT 59102 406-652-6100 Website Floor MONTANA FLOORING LIQUIDATORS - Local - Ad from 2019-10-13 Oct 13, 2019 Montana Flooring Liquidators - Local 2135 GRAND AVE., Billings, MT 59102 406-294-2955