State and area deaths 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Billings: Robert C. Morgan, 89Margaret Ligget, 74 Ann L. Hofferber, 92Heather Opheim, 40 Veda J. Hentz, 88Area:Lodge Grass: Regina Stewart, 80 Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our News Alerts email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Another hunter attacked by grizzly bear in Gravelly Mountains 4 killed, 2 injured in north-central Montana crash John David Carlson Eastern Montana native inducted into Cowboy Hall of Fame Hemp takes root with Montana farmers View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? promotion spotlight Which season are you? Print Ads Theater BILLINGS STUDIO THEATRE - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Billings Studio Theatre Inc 1500 Rimrock Rd, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-1141 Website Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Car AUTO BROKERS OF MONTANA - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Auto Brokers of Montana/AA&A Auto Rental 3200 1st Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101 406-245-9055 Website Farm SHIPTONS BIG R - Ad from 2019-09-27 Sep 27, 2019 Shipton's Big R East 216 N 14th St, Billings, MT 59101 406-252-0503 Website Sale Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg RealEstate - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate 1550 Poly Dr, Billings, MT 59102 406-254-1550 Website Child FAMILY SERVICE INCORPORATED - Ad from 2019-09-27 Sep 27, 2019 Family Service Incorporated 3927-2931 1st Ave. S., Billings, MT 59101 406-259-2269 Website Car Auto Resource - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Auto Resource 1525 1st Avenue N, Billings, MT 59101 406-272-7445 Website Education SAINT LABRE INDIAN SCHOOL EDUC - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 St. Labre Indian Catholic School PO Box 77, Ashland, MT 59003 406-481-4518 Website Sale OAKLAND & COMPANY - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 Oakland & Company Wells Fargo Center, 175 North 27th Street Suite 900, Billings, MT 59102 406-248-3641 Website Sale ERA American Real Estate Billings - Ad from 2019-09-29 Sep 29, 2019 ERA Real Estate American Real Estate 2725 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101 1-406-259-3977 Website