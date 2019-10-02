Billings:  Robert C. Morgan, 89

Margaret Ligget, 74

Ann L. Hofferber, 92

Heather Opheim, 40

Veda J. Hentz, 88

Area:

Lodge Grass: Regina Stewart, 80

