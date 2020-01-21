Billings:  Hilda M. Ritter, 91

James Lee Alcorn

Ronald W. Ellingson, 86

LaVonne Lawrence, 83

Edith Carlson, 80 

Timothy Kennedy, 53

James Fitzgerald, 80 

James Schock, 78 

Roger Walker, 65 

Area:

Forsyth:  Louise Sims, 95 

Laurel: Ella Marie Jansma, 75

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0