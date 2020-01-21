Billings: Hilda M. Ritter, 91
James Lee Alcorn
Ronald W. Ellingson, 86
LaVonne Lawrence, 83
Edith Carlson, 80
Timothy Kennedy, 53
James Fitzgerald, 80
James Schock, 78
Roger Walker, 65
Area:
Forsyth: Louise Sims, 95
Laurel: Ella Marie Jansma, 75
Billings: Hilda M. Ritter, 91
James Lee Alcorn
Ronald W. Ellingson, 86
LaVonne Lawrence, 83
Edith Carlson, 80
Timothy Kennedy, 53
James Fitzgerald, 80
James Schock, 78
Roger Walker, 65
Area:
Forsyth: Louise Sims, 95
Laurel: Ella Marie Jansma, 75
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.