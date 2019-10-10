Billings: Patricia Fellows, 95

Helen Marie (Tade) Elkin, 75

Aurora Castro, 48

Marcey Doucett, 60

Robert Jurovich, 88

Gary Noyes, 79

Area:

Red Lodge: Ruth Urban, 93

Formerly of:  Judy Evens, 94, Billings (Formerly of Havre, Great Falls, and Cut Bank)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0