Billings: Rachel Blake, 82
Ruth R. Jensen
Mikel Peterson, 35
Lionel “Lee” Kraft, 70
David G. Healow, 69
Wade Edwards, 75
Deura Hutchinson, 76
Area:
Baker: Lloyd Schell, 87
Lodge Grass: George Little Light, 31
Billings: Rachel Blake, 82
Ruth R. Jensen
Mikel Peterson, 35
Lionel “Lee” Kraft, 70
David G. Healow, 69
Wade Edwards, 75
Deura Hutchinson, 76
Area:
Baker: Lloyd Schell, 87
Lodge Grass: George Little Light, 31
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.