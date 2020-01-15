Billings:  Rachel Blake, 82

Ruth R. Jensen

Mikel Peterson, 35

Lionel “Lee” Kraft, 70

David G. Healow, 69

Wade Edwards, 75 

Deura Hutchinson, 76 

Area:

Baker: Lloyd Schell, 87

Lodge Grass:  George Little Light, 31

